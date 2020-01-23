advertisement

One of the by-products of the fragmentation of the television landscape, so that we are all now streaming and not so much bound to the increasingly outdated demands of ‘appointment TV’, is that we are not all watching the same things at the same time. Although something like Game of Thrones became such a phenomenon because we all experienced it from week to week, Hulu or Netflix add a new season to a hit show and it’s just … there. Some of you will finish it all in one go, some of you during a series of weekends. In addition, if you use Hulu’s ad-free plan, commercials will not interrupt your binge session – another consequence of the changing TV industry. Nowadays we are all less inclined to see commercials, especially those that used to go viral and make us all aware whether we realized it or not.

One of them was certainly the classic Smell Like a Man, Man campaign by Old Spice (the campaign with the iconic ad from 2010 that starts with the Old Spice Guy with the words “Hello ladies” and has over 57 million YouTube views from the time of this writing). On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the campaign, Old Spice brings it back – only for a restart of species. This time, Old Spice Guy is now Old Spice father, embarrassing his son and also encouraging him to smell great.

The new Smell Like Your Own Man, Man campaign starts today and introduces the new Ultra Smooth care series from Old Spice. Keith Powers plays the role of son in this new campaign, which also brings back actor Isaiah Mustafa, the familiar face of the original campaign that helped Old Spice spawn what many have considered the first viral ad of modern times.

That original location has so far received more than 105 million views online and even earned the antiperspirant and deodorant brand an Emmy Award in 2010.

In the new campaign, developed by Wieden + Kennedy (Portland), Mustafa tries to share some wisdom with his son, played by Powers (who rejects his father’s product recommendations in favor of the new Ultra Smooth product line from Old Spice). You can view the new TV spots above and they will be rolled out on digital, social and TV platforms from today. Old Spice also teases an appearance of the Old Spice Guy during the upcoming Super Bowl broadcast.

