BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Tucked away in a wooded area of ​​Beaver Township, you’ll find a quaint bed and breakfast called The Pump House, a place where you can wake up to the sound of a rooster and out your window to find yourself surrounded by nature.

“Where people can experience history and the past, but also enjoy the knowledge that all facilities, all parts of the building, are for the most part sustainable,” explains Doug Hopkins.

There are 80 solar panels that provide energy to the entire building. Car chargers dangle across the porch, ready to power any electric vehicle. Honey bees pollinate the orchard and food is grown just outside the guests’ bedroom window in a garden. There is even a solar-powered lawn mower.

Everything here has one goal: to reduce our CO2 footprint.

“It’s our challenge. It’s what we do and it’s pretty fun,” said Lisa Hopkins.

Lisa and Doug Hopkins run the B&B, which also serves as a wedding location. They hope that newlyweds, inspired by the beauty of nature around them on their special day, will live a more sustainable life.

“It reminds you of what to lose when you see how incredibly beautiful the world is.”

But this feature was not always environmentally friendly. At one point it was the exact opposite. It is called The Pump House because it was the location of a crude oil pumping station.

In the late 19th century, the Tidewater Oil Company built an oil pipeline to run from Bradford County to New Jersey. An almost completely CO2-neutral wedding location is now located in one of the pumping stations.

“What used to be a place for burly coal workers in ditches is now a place for beautiful brides,” said Lisa.

As soon as the warmer weather rolls around, those blushing brides will be back and use their big day to make a little difference on our planet.

