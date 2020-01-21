advertisement

Abandoned buildings in central Cupar could be bulldozed to make way for new housing and businesses.

The demolition of the factories behind Crossgate and Bonnygate and the redevelopment of the site would improve the city center, say the promoters of the project.

The Fife Council wants to use £ 450,000 in funding from the Scottish government’s city center to start the work.

The site includes abandoned buildings behind the Fisher and Donaldson bakery and the Bonnygate gap site where a dangerous building was demolished 10 years ago.

Kingdom Initiatives, a subsidiary of the Kingdom Housing Association, has asked the Fife Council for permission to demolish several structures in the so-called inner courtyard area.

A planning request must be submitted for the construction of housing and a retail unit, with a proposal also aimed at improving pedestrian links to Bonnygate, Crossgate and Kirk Wynd.

Kingdom Initiatives agent Sinclair Watt Architects told council that the sheer amount of abandoned and vacant land “jeopardizes the city’s prosperity.”

He said: “The proposed redevelopment of the inner courtyard area of ​​Cupar will make an important contribution to the regeneration of the city center by improving a visually unattractive and abandoned site on a major artery between the main car park in downtown Cupar.

“Approval of the demolition of abandoned buildings on the site before the planning request for the main redevelopment will allow the removal of dangerous buildings to facilitate important surveying and investigation work which, in turn, will result in more detailed and precise redevelopment proposals. . “

The buildings to be demolished, including an old chocolate factory, would be in ruins.

Intrusive investigations on the site must be carried out and detailed investigation work.

Cupar Development Trust unveiled a plan for the site four years ago, involving the creation of 34 housing units and nine commercial units.

He developed the vision with the Fife Council, the Kingdom Housing Association and Fisher and Donaldson.

