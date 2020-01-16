advertisement

Re: B.C. Views: Finding Hope for B.C. salmon (black press column by Greg Knill, January 12, 2020)

I caught my first salmon more than 60 years ago. It was a spring, almost as big as me.

advertisement

My father-in-law captured his first spring, 27-lb, from a broken canoe in Cowichan Bay shortly after World War II. He told me that when the year-end run came, you couldn’t look at any point on the compass and not see a salmon jumping. I saw my dad play and lose a steel monster head on the Nanaimo River in 1956.

If there is one conclusion I have reached, it is that if we expect to have any salmon at all, we must stop habitat destruction by cutting and restoring watersheds so that they can no longer conserve snowmelt, meaning rivers no longer exist. hot in late summer.

We cannot keep industrial ocean mines – especially herring – at the base of the food chain. The herds supply 80 percent of the feed for sources and coho, but almost every population on the coast has now collapsed.

We cannot continue to kill salmon at so-called maximum sustainable viability rates that allow no insurance margins when disasters like slipping into the Big Bar occur.

We cannot fool ourselves that a sport fishing that is really a driver for guides that finance $ 200,000 boats and resorts owners’ fill rooms is recreational rather than industrial.

No one wants to talk about these things because they affect big economic interests and mean curbing individual desires.

No one wants to talk about the intellectual scams that are catch fishing and release, where mortality is greatly underestimated and smaller tangible fish are routinely released to near-death just in order to catch more fish. great. There is no better indication of this mindset than a cruise through photos of the fishing lodge website.

So, unfortunately, I’m old enough to know what’s been lost already, I’m not at all optimistic about the future of our salmon.

I think we are entering the “who gets to kill the last unicorn” phase of their extermination from much of their historical range.

At its peak cycle, the Fraser River had annual returns of 160 million salmon. It was filled with oolichan, and several species of river herring spawned upstream of the Bridge River. We now have a return of 10 million fish and wish ourselves a good year of management.

In my childhood, at least 25,000 Chinooks, maybe even 50,000, passed Duncan during a peak year. Sockeye once drove into Cowichan Lake to litter.

But our dance of denial continues. We can’t even find the collective spine to raise leg pressure for some salmon and steelhead benefits. Looking back on our systematic abuse and unhappy greed, I am no longer sure we even deserve them.

Stephen Hume

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement