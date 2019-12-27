advertisement

Joel Lipkind, the second-generation owner of Ribtor Warehouse, is planning to close the nearly 70-year-old Calgary facility in late January.

Brodie Thomas / Postmedia

Need a decomposed military parachute? Engine parts for a Lancaster bomb? Tableware for restaurants from the 1960s?

For nearly 70 years, in some embodiments, Ribtor Ware has been serving items that Calgarian didn’t know they needed. But your chance of making a purchase there is about to end, as the store is closing in late January.

Joel Lipkind, Ribtor’s second-generation owner, says the time is right to close the remaining dump. His longtime employee Howard McFadden has said he’s ready to retire, and Lipkind says it’s no longer profitable to keep the store open.

Joel Lipkind, left, and longtime employee Howard McFadden stand by a display of nuts and bolts in the Ribtor warehouse.

The warehouse is a mistake of the usual hardware items you would expect to see as bolts, hand tools and fishing lures, along with stacked shelves high with oversized army items – some dating back to the War World War II and the early Cold War.

The inventory was collected over the years by Lipkind’s father, Sol.

“He loved retail,” Joel said. “He loved this business because he just wanted to buy things to see if he could sell it.”

The company’s slogan became “Find it on the Ribtor” because they tried to carry a little of everything.

When ordering government and military surpluses, Sol would compile lists of brief case descriptions. He would send in his bids and if he was successful, the goods would arrive a few weeks later.

At times the descriptions were misleading. Take the set of so-called wire cutters, which still sit near one of the shelves in the warehouse. Contractions the size of the dinner plate were designed to be pulled behind a military ship during mine-clearing operations. They will cut the wire while keeping marine mines suspended under water, leaving them to swim to the surface where they can be disarmed.

This tool was used to cut underwater wires in submerged marine mines.

Ribtor’s original location was boxed-in corners in the old town hall. In 1972, the store moved to the old Massey Harris building at 318 11th Ave. S.E. That building still bears the Ribtor’s name, though they moved in 2007.

Over the years, inventory has grown in warehouses away from department stores, and this is where Ribtor now exists – in a warehouse on 16th Street, S.E., near the rail yard.

“Things he couldn’t sell, he just kept,” Lipkind said of his father. “It kind of grew and grew and grew over the years. As a kid, I can remember a whole Quonset hut, full of jerry cans.”

Ribtor’s second location at 11th Avenue S.E.

But sooner or later, people found a use for most of that stuff. Some of them played a small but important role in the development of the Alberta oil industry. Those setting up exploration camps learned that they could call Ribtor and order a prefabricated camp, complete with kitchen, beds, sleeping bags and tents.

“They would come to (Sol) and they would say, ‘Well, I want to do a camp for 10 people. “Or 50 people. And the staff had lists from doing business. They would just do it together and companies would come to get it.”

Likewise, Calgary’s thriving film industry would come to Ribtor for merchandise. Lipkind remembers it starting in the early 1970s with the shooting of the great little classic Dustin Hoffman. Never give up after that.

“If you needed a general store, with a bunch of stuff on the shelf, a bunch of boxes with screws, nuts, bolts and nails, they’d come to us. And we will often rent those things. “

Unique items, including auto parts boxes that have been sitting intact for decades, line the shelves in the Ribtor.

Tom Sampson, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, said he approached Ribtor when he was running the Calgary EMS in sending support to the victims of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.

“We had the opportunity to ship two large 40-foot containers to Asia,” Sampson said. “We had free shipping, we had everything lined up. And we ended up getting money and went to the Ribtor.”

Sampson said they were loaded with items that people in an emergency situation might need – water filters, shovels – and that Lipkind was there every step of the way.

“It was a day’s fun to get in there,” Sampson said. “And it’s not often you find places like that anymore. It’s a part of history.”

Lipkind has been far more clumsy in Ribtor’s operation since he took over the business from his father. He mostly left the job to longtime retired Keith Ochab, and McFadden, who said he is ready to hang up his pricing gun and move on to other challenges.

McFadden said he will miss the busier Saturdays.

“The biggest thing is that parents introduce their children, just to tell them how it was. This is what we use then. The kids seem to like it. “

