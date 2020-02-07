advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – A cloud of uncertainty loomed over the University of the Philippines when it said goodbye to the UAAP season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

Captain Ayel Estrañero has just graduated and seniors Diana Carlos, Isa Molde and Justine Dorog were all undecided to return for their fifth and last year.

However, these doubts were cleared up when the three veterans, along with Jessma Ramos, Maristela Layug and Rem Cailing, returned for Fighting Maroons season 82.

“We spoke to them, I also spoke to them and told them we wanted to see one last fight,” said head coach Godfrey Okumu. “We didn’t finish last season well, so we want to finish well this year.”

“We are back for that and they came for the final fight.”

UP ended season 81 fifth with a 6-8 record. A disappointing result after a successful off-season, in which both college competitions were won in the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Super League.

Molde, season 78 rookie of the year, suffered an injury in the second round that compounded UP’s problems.

With the key players back, UP gets another bang when they return to the Final Four – something the team hasn’t achieved since Molde and Diana Carlos were newcomers.

“Everyone wants to experience and enjoy this last fight because you sit back and think about it for the rest of your life,” said Okumu. “Maybe you can tell your friends, family, and grandchildren what that last fight was like.”

The Fighting Maroons are also trying to erase the bitter memory of season 81, in which it ended with 6-4 before ending the elimination round with a four-game skid.

“Last year was a tough time, it was a bitter pill for us to swallow,” said Okumu. “After a good start to our first round, the second round was challenging. The part that hasn’t been done is what we’re going to finish this time. “

