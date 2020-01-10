advertisement

A room is shown at the Rowan House Emergency Shelter in High River.

Rowan House Society

Plans for a new safe housing complex in Okotoks for women leaving abuse are being sheltered because raising the $ 8m needed is “not feasible in Alberta’s current economic climate”.

The Rowan House Society for the Prevention of Domestic Violence has been talking about the need for a secondary shelter for years, and they announced plans to build it in 2018. This is thought to be an opportunity for women and children who may still be at risk of violence when they leave Rowan House’s emergency shelter, and who cannot afford market rent.

But the organization announced on Thursday that a report by an independent consultant says a major fundraising campaign is not possible right now.

Rowan Society Board board chairman Chris Tulloch said that despite strong community support, donations to the organization have decreased by 23 percent compared to two years ago. The board was concerned that asking for more money for a new project could jeopardize the funding they need for their core operations.

“It was a very, very tough decision to say, ‘We’re going to have to put this on hold,'” Tulloch said.

“Asking the community, in this economic climate, to grow and donate millions more would be a difficult thing.”

The Rowan House Emergency Shelter on the High River offers a place for women and children to escape domestic violence in rural areas.

Rowan House Society

jpg

Rowan House’s 24-bed emergency shelter in High River serves a large crowd of rural communities south of Alberta: from the southern border of Calgary to Claresholm, east to Blackie and west to Black Diamond.

Tulloch said their accommodations are often at capacity, and it can be difficult to find safe and affordable opportunities for women and families when it’s time for them to leave. Sometimes there is no choice but to go to a secondary shelter in Calgary.

“When you look at someone who has lived their whole life in a rural community, on a farm or something, then this is not necessarily an ideal situation,” Tulloch said.

Affordable housing is also lacking in communities that rely on Rowan House, including Okotoks. The city’s housing needs assessment in 2019 says there is a limited supply of purpose-built rental units, and 45 percent of rental households are redundant in shelters, with more than 30 percent of their income going in housing costs.

At Rowan House, just over half of the organization’s $ 2 million annual budget comes from the provincial government, but it only covers housing operations. They must make between $ 600,000 and $ 800,000 each year to implement additional domestic violence prevention and outreach programs.

The organization has already tightened its belt with provincial funds staying flat compared to last year, but Tulloch points to the continuing economic uncertainty about the decline in donations.

“It seems to me like individuals and corporate donors are still holding their breath to see what happens next. With two elections in 2019, with the downturn in the economy and just waiting to see what happens with budget cuts and so on forth, there is a terrible nervousness there. “

Rowan House plans to review plans for new housing within a year to see if they can be revived.

“The fact that we’re not building this doesn’t mean the need isn’t there,” Tulloch said.

“We are hoping in the hope that (next year) the economy may have turned to an extent that people will be more willing to offer the huge donations we need to get started.”

