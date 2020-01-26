advertisement

Onyeka Okongwu led a balanced scoring effort with 18 points in Southern California’s 75-55 victory over Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

Okongwu also had eight rebounds for the Trojans (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12). Jonah Mathews added 16 points, Elijah Weaver had 13 points and four assists, Ethan Anderson contributed 11 points and six rebounds and Nick Rackocevic finished with 10 points.

The Beavers (12-8, 2-6) were led by Tres Tinkle’s 17 points while Kylor Kelley had 10. Oregon State lost four consecutive games after upset Arizona at home on Jan. 12.

Tinkle broke the school record with 35 straight shots made. He passed Vince Fritz (1967) and Jared Cunningham (2010-11). They each did 34 in a row.

Tinkle also moved up to No. 2 on Oregon State’s career points list, trailing only Gary Payton. Tinku is at 2,050 points. Payton amassed 2,172 from 1987-90. Tinkle passed Steve Johnson, who had 2,035 from 1977-81.

Oregon State narrowed a deficit of 22 points to six points when Antoine Vernon’s second field goal of the season, a 3-pointer, pulled Oregon State to 46-40 with 12:48 to go. Oregon State had a property to cut the lead even further, but USC responded with a 12-0 goal to take away for good.

USC led Oregon State 30-8 in the first half and spent half the time leading 36-28. The Beavers closed out the final seven minutes of the first half in a 20-6 contest. Tinkle had 12 points to lead the Oregon State charge in the first half.

USC shot 64.6 percent from the field at play compared to 37.0 for Oregon State. The Trojans defense scored four blocked shots and eight steals.

Oregon State’s Kylor Kelly, who leads the Pac-12 and is second in the country in blocked shots per game (3.95), did not block a shot against the Trojans.

