Yor Anei scored a team-high 15 points on a perfect 6-to-6 night off the field as Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 64-59 Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan.

The Cowboys (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) scored their first win of the conference season. The two clubs are now tied for last place in the Big 12.

After struggling in the first half, both teams were better off the field in the second half. The Cowboys shot a scary 81.3 percent (13 of 16) while the Wildcats shot 42.9 percent (12 of 28).

Kansas State (9-15, 2-9) was just 12 of 22 from the free throw line overall while hitting 35.7 percent of its fielding attempts (20 of 56).

In addition to Anei, Oklahoma State was led by Lindy Waters with 12 points, Jonathan Laurent with 11 and Cameron McGriff with 10. McGriff added an eight-high rebound in the game.

Kansas State was ranked by Mike McGuirl with a season-high 16 points. Cartier Diarra added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Makol Mawien had 11 points.

Both teams wrestled to the offensive end in the first half, as the bottom two teams in the Big 12 in shooting percentage combined to shoot 30.9 percent and score just 48 points.

Oklahoma State shot just 33.3 percent (9 of 27), including 1 of 6 from the 3-point range. The lone man just beat the ball with the shot clock after Anei, a sophomore center, tried and made his first long distance shot.

Kansas State shot just 28.6 percent (8 of 28) from the field (3 of 11 from 3-point range) before halftime, including nine straight shots at one point. The Wildcats shot just 2 of 8 from the free throw line.

The Cowboys led 27-21 in interception and were led by a trio of players, including Anei, with six points apiece. Kansas State was led by Diarra with six points in the first half.

