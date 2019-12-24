advertisement

Joe Burrow started at Ohio State but grew up at LSU.

Jalen Hurts started in Alabama but grew up in Oklahoma.

The change of scenery worked well for both the center of the match and their new teams as Burrow will lead No. 1 LSU and Hurts will lead No. 4 Oklahoma to a College Football Playoff semifinal at Peach Semifinal Bowl Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Burrow’s record-setting season for the SEC Tigers Tigers (13-0) won him the Heisman Trophy by a record margin. Hurts was the Heisman contestant as he led the Sooners (12-1) to the Big 12 title.

Year-end defenses and offense get the most attention but no team would be where they were if they weren’t a complete package.

“I think teams win championships,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’ve obviously been very, very good for the offense. But in order for us to get here, our defense has had to improve all season, and I think they have.

“In order for us to get where we want to go, our defense has to play very, very well in the peach bowl against a tremendous offense.”

Burrow may be without one of his key weapons in running back Clyde Edvard-Helaire, who has rushed for 1,290 yards and a top 16 SEC touchdowns. He is also a big part of the passing game.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week. Orgeron said Edwards-Helaire has “a chance to play.”

“I know that Clyde will do everything he can to get back as soon as possible,” center Lloyd Cushenberry said. “Whoever is transported, it’s up to us to do our job so he can make plays.”

The two starters will soon be missing as defensive end Ronnie Perkins was one of three players suspended for the match and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell suffered a broken collarbone in practice last week.

The Hurts helped Alabama beat LSU in 2016 and 2017 before being defeated by Tua Tagavailoa and transferring to Oklahoma for this season.

He ran in the only match-up attack in Alabama’s 10-0 win in 2016 at Baton Rouge, then ran for one draw and passed for another in a 24-10 home win against the Tigers a year later.

He will have to be much more productive to improve to 3-0. This LSU team is third in the country in records (47.8) and first in yards (554.3).

“In all reality,” Hurts told ESPN, “not a game I won in Alabama, not a passing hurdle, a quick step, not everything I did at the University of Alabama will help us win games – help me win games – in Oklahoma. “

The Sooners rank just behind the Tigers with averaging 43.2 points and 554.2 yards.

Opponents of the odds are favoring LSU with nearly two touchdowns.

“Well, we’re going to go ahead and show up,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told ESPN with a smile. “A lot of people said we would not play great defense here. A lot of people said you can’t replace all these offensive players who went to the NFL. A lot of people said you wouldn’t win the Big 12 this year.

“A lot of people said you wouldn’t play after losing to Kansas State. So it’s not the first time we’ve been told something like that, and I like how our team has responded.”

