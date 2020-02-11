advertisement

An Oklahoma mother asks parents to stay vigilant after discovering a disturbing note in her son’s schoolbag.

The affected mother, who was not named, was made aware of the handwritten note when her seventh-grade son came home from Cheyenne Middle School in Edmond on Friday, February 7.

It was supposedly written by the school bus driver, who also works as a test monitor.

Listen to the mother talking about the following note:

The mother told KFOR News how the driver wanted to talk to her son about being together.

I’m writing this note to you because, as you know, you don’t have time to talk after school, just a quick hug.

For some time now I have wanted to talk to you about spending time with you and me. And maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think?

The note continued that the driver “really wants to be friends” and wants to hang out every now and then to “talk, play, etc.”. He added that although he is an adult, he likes to be friends with children.

Tell me what you think. No pressure. Love [name].

The young man is said to have had a “total meltdown” on the day he came home with the note.

At the beginning of the school year, alarm bells started ringing for the mother when she learned that the bus driver had asked her to give her a hug, although she admitted that she never thought things would escalate to this level.

She expressed concerns about KFOR News:

He wants to be friends with my child. He wants to do things that are unthinkable with my child.

After finding the note, the mother called her son’s school to let her know about the situation. The driver was taken off the bus line two days later.

I don’t want it to escalate to where another child is. Nothing is done until something is done that is more irreversible than getting a note. I am very worried that he will go to other school districts.

The mother also informed the police about the note.

The school district has confirmed that the driver is no longer employed and has admitted that his actions were inappropriate even though he did not violate the law.

If you are experiencing any of these issues and would like to speak privately to someone about a child’s welfare, contact the NSPCC at 0808 800 5000 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you are a child looking for advice and support, call Childline free on 0800 1111.

