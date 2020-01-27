advertisement

Former Oklahoma and NFL star DeMarco Murray is returning to the Sooners as the back-to-back head coach, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday.

Murray, 31, holds school records for career hurdles (65) and all-purpose yards (6,718). He ranks seventh in Sooners history with 3,685 rushing yards.

“This is very surreal,” Murray said in a news release. “Of course I never thought I would go back to training where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among the great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. “I am grateful for the opportunity Coach Riley is giving me and I look forward to returning home.”

After his Oklahoma playing career was over, Murray was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2011 NFL Draft and rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns and caught 307 passes for 2,165 yards and six scores over seven seasons. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2014.

Murray rushed for a NFL-best 1,845 yards during his stellar 2014 campaign and added 13 touchdowns. He also had 416 receiving yards for a 2226 better personal yards from scrimmage.

Murray also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. He was released by the Titans in March of 2018 with the team ready to make Derrick Henry the top ball handler and announced his retirement four months later.

Murray spent the 2019 season as a back-to-back head coach in Arizona and will now regularly get to spend time on the school campus winning three Big 12 titles during his time on the team.

“This is a really exciting day, being able to welcome one of the best players of our program to Norman,” Riley said in a statement. “DeMarco had a tremendous playing career in both the OU and the NFL and has a passion for coaching and helping young people grow as players and people. He has an extremely bright coaching future and will be a mentor to outstanding of our players. I don’t think there is anyone better to support us. “

