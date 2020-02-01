advertisement

Brady Manek scored 30 points to lead Oklahoma to an 82-69 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

Manek took control from the start, scoring 17 points in the first eight minutes to help the Sooners catch the momentum. He was spending five season-low points in Wednesday’s loss to Kansas State.

Austin Reaves added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alondes Williams scored 12 points off the bench for the Sooners (14-7, 4-4 Big 12).

advertisement

Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff scored 15 points each to lead the Cowboys (10-11, 0-8), who are 3-11 after starting the season with seven consecutive wins.

Manek’s 3-pointer for about eight minutes per minute kicked by a 9-0 Oklahoma goal. After that, the margin never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

As Manek made the Cowboys pay on the perimeter, the Sooners returned to the spotlight during this run with two dunks from Williams and one from Reaves.

It was Manek’s second match of his career with 30 points and he tied his career high with seven 3-pointers. He also hit seven against TCU on Jan. 18. He hit five 3-pointers in that early push and finished 11 of 18 from the field and 7 of 13 from behind the arc.

In the midst of the first half, Christian Doolittle joined Manek as the Sooners active with 1,000 career points.

Doolittle had six points, 10 rebounds and seven career-high assists. Oklahoma had 19 assists as a team and the Sooners shot 50 percent from the field.

– Starting the media level

advertisement