advertisement

Nearly a year after several Armstrong properties were targeted by a suspected arsonist, an Armstrong woman pleaded guilty Monday.

Colette Leneveu, 61, faced multiple arson charges after six suspicious fires were reported between March 8-12, 2018, in the Armstrong area – all were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage.

advertisement

Defense lawyer Glenn Verdurmen told the court in Vernon on January 6 Leneveu had good mental health and additional psychiatric reports were not needed before sentencing.

The charges, which said she intentionally or carelessly caused property damage by fire or explosion, were read to Leneveu by the court clerk at Vernon Supreme Court.

Lenveau, who was 60 at the time, said she understood the charges and voluntarily pleaded guilty to four arson charges.

The allegations that Leneveu addressed were amended to remove information indicating that the properties were inhabited or occupied.

According to previous reports, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to suspicious fires in the Armstrong area on March 12 and found that a series of tires had been set on fire near a garage in a house and a rear deck of another down the road. Both fires were extinguished before major damage was done.

As officers responded to those two calls, they learned another alleged arson occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street, where the suspect attempted to set two cars on fire before leaving the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires between the dates in question.

The specifics of the incidents that occurred in March 2018 were not discussed in court Monday.

Leneveu will face sentencing at a later date.

READ MORE: Lots of snowfall at SilverStar

READ MORE: Students participate in hunger strike to force UBC to run out of fossil fuels

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement