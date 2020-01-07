advertisement

So close, but so far away; passengers en route to the Okanagan yesterday remain stuck in Calgary after their flight bound for Kelowna this morning was delayed again.

“It’s the journey from hell,” said passenger Shayda John, who has been trying to get home from a vacation for the past two days.

This morning, WestJet 253 flight was scheduled to depart Calgary at 10:15 a.m., with one hour flight, but is now estimated to arrive in Kelowna around lunchtime.

The passengers were on board, ready to go, when told they had to unload until further notice. So far this has resulted in delays of about an hour.

Yesterday, passengers on WestJet flight 3281 returned to return to Calgary after attempting to land at Penticton – twice.

According to WestJet officials, the flight had been diverted to beacuses of “uncontrollable weather” and that after an overnight stay in Calgary with their reception, passengers would fly to Kelowna in the morning and finally landed in Penticton.

About 100 passengers were affected by the delay.

The past few days, extreme weather reports from all over the province have been inundated.

