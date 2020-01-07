advertisement

After Benoit Pierre defeated Dusan Lajovic to defeat France 1. With 0 points to play, Dj Rookie overcame Gael Monfils in straight sets, then teamed up with Victor Troyki 6-3, 6-6 (5/7), 10. -3 in spirit and in the clash of emotional double.

The victory, coupled with South Africa’s earlier defeat to Chile, means Serbia are confident that Group A is leading one round.

advertisement

The Dj Predator was in superb contact, equalizing the tie that opened Layovich’s three-set defeat to Pierre in rubber.

Ok Terror coincides with Sharapova’s donation to the victims of the shooting

He had beaten Monfils in the previous 15 meetings, and that perfect record was never in danger, as it was originally owned by the Frenchman.

One of the best returnees for men’s tennis, ok okovich, relentlessly pressed Monfils’ serve, breaking him three times.

Ok the painter said both he and Monfils suffered from humidity in the Pat Raffter Arena.

“It was one of the damp conditions I’ve ever had in my career. I mean the evening was cruel, ”he said.

“Obviously playing Gael is never easy. You go to court knowing that you have a lot of exchanges, a lot of rallies. He’s a great fighter. “

When the Frenchman began to show the effects of humidity, the ok popcorn intensified the pressure and made it easy to win in 90 minutes in front of hundreds of chanting Serbian fans.

Pierre had to overcome both the opponent and his emotions in his 6-2, 6-7 (6/8) and 6-4 victories.

Pierre comfortably won the first set and broke Lajovic to serve 5-4. But the Serbs broke up again, then went on to fight an increasingly angry Paire, who immediately broke his racket and threw two bottles of water on the court during the revolution.

French national team captain Phil Simon tried to calm him down, but made a close visit from Monfils to ease the tension, and Peir was re-formed, taking the third set and the match.

“Honestly, you know, if I’m alone in court, I can break more than a rocket, I can destroy all my rockets and leave the court,” he said.

“So that’s why they told me to just stay calm and see what happens.”

Earlier in the tie, five-year-old former world five-year-old Kevin Anderson indicated he would be back on his way to injury after 2019 when he beat Chile’s Christian Garry 6-0, 6-3.

Anderson’s victory over Nicolas Arie after a 6-4 6-4 victory over Lloyd Harris in the South African Cup.

Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse cleaned it up for South Africa when they defeated Barry and Ar in halves 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement