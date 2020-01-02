advertisement

The ATP Cup will kick off its inaugural edition, replacing a number of previous Australian Open championships with a new round.

It comes six weeks after the redeveloped Davis Cup, which also has countries that play against each other in a round format, was held in Madrid.

advertisement

Canadian Dennis Shapovalov suggested Thursday (January 2) that two events – one by the Men’s Tour, the Association of Tennis Professionals and the other by the International Tennis Federation – should be combined.

“It is really such an event and literally lagging behind the other, so a little strange sensation comes from feeling like the world championships coming to play another world championship,” Shapovalov said.

“So I don’t see why they, the ATP and the ITF can’t come together, they can’t join, they can’t come to an agreement and they just make it one truly unique and special tournament.”

It’s the first day of the new decade for tennis …

& @ DjokerNole practically looks good. # ATPCup |: @ATPCup pic.twitter.com/bJkyV40OBv:

– ATP Tour (@atptour) on January 1, 2020

When asked about Canadian comments, the ok skipper, who is on the ATP’s board of players, agreed.

“We have to have one Super Cup, whatever you want to call it,” he said.

“It won’t happen next year either. But if the two sides – the ITF, the Davis Cup and the ATP – come together very quickly, it is likely to happen by 2022.

“I hope this will happen, as forcing the top players has to take on two events – the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup.

“And it’s been six weeks already, so they don’t really help each other in terms of marketing in terms of the value of the event.” Ok Tycoon’s concerns were shared by Frenchman Nicolas Mahout, who said the two men’s team competitions were “too much”.

“Obviously we don’t need two competitions in the same way. There are too many team competitions, ”he said.

Ok Swinger doesn’t usually play in Australia until the first Grand Slam in Melbourne, but he will use the ATP Cup to prepare for his attempt to win the eighth Australian Open crown.

“In Australia’s open courts, Melbourne Park has always been very comfortable with my game, and I can’t wait to go back there,” he said.

“Obviously it’s probably the most productive court of my career, the most effective of my life, so I love playing there.”

The ATP Cup first round match will be played on Saturday (January 4) against South African Kevin Anderson.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement