Canadian striker Tomas Tatar from Montreal is interested in the retail market after the latest NHL trade rumors. The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams that are interested in him.

As the NHL trading deadline approaches, the trading market really starts to warm up. The Montreal Canadiens are one of the most interesting teams as they may be able to be huge sellers. They have maintained deals for striker Tomas Tatar. And according to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are among the teams that have expressed interest.

Tatar has a $ 4.8 million cap hit by the end of the 2020-21 season. In 54 games this season he has 20 goals and 49 points. He has at least 20 goals in each of his last six seasons. Tatar also has at least 40 points in all but one of these seasons (2017-18).

Here’s what Elliotte Friedman had to say in his last 31-thought column.

I think the Oilers at least examined Tomas Tatar. (Pittsburgh would be a different team with interest.)

Friedman notes that the Canadians have no plans to trade with Tatars. You would have to be impressed with an offer to trade with him. This offer should most likely include a selection for the first round of 2020 as Tatar has a very good season. He was quietly a prolific player throughout his career, save for his time at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Since he is more than just a rental company, a first choice seems appropriate to him. Other teams may have expressed interest, but so far the Oilers and Penguins have been the only ones who have definitely done so.

My take

Tatar would make a lot of sense for the penguins. General manager Jim Rutherford tends to trade against players with a specific term. Here is a list of the players he has been trading for since his takeover.

All of these players had at least one full season on their contract when the penguins acquired them. Since Tatar is under contract for the next season, he would be Rutherfords M.O. He would also go very well with the penguins as he is a versatile player who can fill a number of roles.

While Tatar would make sense to the Oilers, I think they will have trouble trading with him. Unless the Oilers are ready to part with their 2020 election or defender Darnell Nurse, they will not have commodities that would attract Canadians’ attention. A package that revolves around the first-round election or the nurse and the rights to Jesse Puljujarvi would probably at least make the Canadians talk.

