WASHINGTON – As the new coronavirus epidemic continues to spread across China, oil prices fell last week due to concerns that fewer people could travel and the global economy could slow down.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices fell on January 31, posting losses for the fourth consecutive week and the worst month since May 2019.

In response to the deadly virus threat, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to hold an emergency meeting. Both OPEC members and third countries, including Russia, will meet on February 4-5 to measure the effects of the corona virus on global oil demand, according to Reuters.

WTI fell more than 20 percent to $ 51.59 a barrel on January 31, after peaking at $ 65.65 in early January following US-Iran tensions.

Global travel restrictions for Chinese travelers and the suspension of flights to mainland China have raised questions about their possible impact on the oil and jet fuel markets.

The Trump administration declared a public health emergency in the United States on January 31. To curb the spread of the coronavirus, foreign travelers who have visited China in the past two weeks have been denied entry into the United States, said Minister of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

In addition, U.S. citizens returning from Hubei Province, where the outbreak began, must be quarantined for 14 days.

Dozens of countries, including Japan and Singapore, have imposed stricter restrictions on Chinese travelers.

United, Delta and American Airlines announced that they would discontinue US-China flights in response to the growing outbreak. Similarly, major global airlines, including KLM and British Airways, have suspended or restricted flights to or from mainland China.

These measures threaten the oil markets, said Phil Flynn, senior energy analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

“This is oil demand that won’t exist, but it’s even bigger,” Flynn told Fox Business on January 31.

“It’s the factories that are decommissioning. It’s the fear factor of people who don’t travel. It’s terrible for energy needs,” he said.

Consumer confidence would be hit hard as people are afraid to shop or go to restaurants and movie theaters, all of which is bad news for oil prices.

Oil price volatility

OPEC has previously signaled that it could cut production further if demand falls. However, concerns about demand should address concerns about supply disruptions in Libya and increase volatility in oil prices in the coming weeks, analysts say.

At the beginning of January, a worsening crisis in Libya slowed down oil production and triggered fears of a global supply crisis. The Libyan national army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, took control of Libya’s main oil ports and imposed a blockade on the country’s oil exports.

The extent of the coronavirus outbreak in China will remain unknown for some time, according to Goldman Sachs, and this initial uncertainty, like the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in China, could lead to sharp price falls in the oil markets in 2003.

“Converting the estimated impact of SARS demand on 2020 volume indicates a potential negative shock to global oil demand of 260,000 barrels a day,” said Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at Goldman Sachs, in a report.

“Such a demand effect – without OPEC’s response to supply – would indicate an impact of only $ 3 a barrel on oil prices, although the initially high level of uncertainty could lead to a larger sell-off,” he wrote.

Chinese officials report thousands of people infected in China and more than 300 dead. However, experts say the actual numbers are much higher.

Abuse exacerbates the market panic

Some frustrated voices about the Chinese regime’s initial response to the crisis have exacerbated the market panic.

“China’s response to this has been extremely disappointing for many people,” Gordon Chang, commentator and author of The Coming Collapse of China, told The Epoch Times.

“The Chinese government tried to cover it up. And when they couldn’t hide it anymore, it became a cause of panic, ”he said.

“At the moment they are in a different environment due to social media, which is forcing them to be more open more quickly.”

“But their instinct is to hide because they are more concerned with the stability and control of the narrative than with solving the problem.”

According to an article in the New York Times, the Chinese regime’s late handling of the disease allowed the virus to spread rapidly.

“At critical moments, officials decided to focus on secrecy and order before dealing openly with the growing crisis to avoid public alarm and political embarrassment,” the article said.

It took the government seven weeks to shut down Wuhan City after the first symptoms of illness appeared in early December, the newspaper said.

