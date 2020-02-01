advertisement

JOHANNESBURG / PARIS – Exxon Mobil Corp. and Total have asked Mozambique to send more troops to defend their operations in the far north after a string of attacks by Islamic militants, an industry source and two security consultants said.

Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado is home to one of the world’s largest gas discoveries in the past decade, and both oil majors are working on massive LNG projects that could transform the economy.

The area is also the center of an Islamist insurgency that has killed hundreds since 2017. Fighters have destroyed villages, clashed with soldiers and often with severed captives. (Https://reut.rs/31cmuDh)

The three sources said the companies were negotiating with the government in an effort to increase the number of soldiers defending their operations.

One security adviser said there were about 500 troops in the region and the companies wanted another 300. An industry source with knowledge of the situation and another security consultant said more security was required but did not provide numbers.

Exxon said it did not comment on discussions with the government and referred Reuters to Mozambique’s Ministry of National Defense.

Mozambique’s government communications department did not immediately respond to an email request for comment outside normal business hours, while calls to the department and defense ministry went unanswered.

Total declined to comment on whether it had requested a troop deployment, but said its employees’ safety was paramount.

“We continue to monitor conditions closely and work with relevant authorities and other stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure work environment for our workforce and local communities,” she said in a statement.

The militants called themselves Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama when attacks began in 2017. Recently, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility through its media, though there has been no independent confirmation of a link.

The fighters – who defend their brand of Islam as an antidote to what they describe as a corrupt ruling elite – have been stepping up operations in Cabo Delgado, analysts say.

There are concerns that they may also be moving south following an attack in the Quissanga district last week.

One security adviser said the oil and gas companies were no longer happy with the security provided and were seeking more support in response to a changing threat. (Reporting by Emma Rumney in Johannesburg and Bate Felix in Paris; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

