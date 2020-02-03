advertisement

Oil Search shares have lost more than 10 percent in value after negotiations broke down over the weekend to develop a new gas field in Papua New Guinea.

After seven months of negotiations, the PNG government decided to withdraw Oil Search’s final bid from Oil Search’s joint venture partner ExxonMobile to develop the P’nyang gas field.

At 1025 AEDT on Monday, Oil Search stocks fell 7.6 percent to $ 6.69 after falling 11 percent in early trading.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement released on Friday that ExxonMobil’s final offer for PNG has fewer benefits than comparable offerings in Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

“The gas belongs to the people at PNG,” he said. “We are ready to give international oil companies the opportunity to open up the field and generate reasonable returns by exporting much of the gas, but PNG must also benefit.”

However, Oil Search said that the development costs and challenges for doing business in Papua New Guinea were very different from those in other countries, and comparisons were misleading.

“Under the conditions proposed by the state, the joint venture partners could not achieve a return on their investment that made the project investable and bankable,” said managing director Peter Botton.

Oil Search announced that it would now advance the $ 20 billion Papua LNG project and acknowledged that changes would have to be made after the P’nyang gas field development was delayed.

The Royal Bank of Canada’s energy analyst, Ben Wilson, said the cul-de-sac would mean Mr. Botten’s past three weeks as the Oil Search executive would be very busy.

“While it is tempting to rationalize this recent setback as another negotiating tactic, the protracted completion of this final part of the PNG … expansion puzzle will have even the most keen supporters of the oil exploration,” he wrote in an analyst message.

Still, he believed the most likely outcome was that PNG and Exxon would eventually get a deal.

The $ 13 billion project to develop the P’nyang gas field in PNG’s western highlands would double PNG’s natural gas exports by the mid-2020s.

