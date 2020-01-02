advertisement

The Alberta economy’s engine has been turned down for the past 12 months due to government-imposed limits on oil production, but Prime Minister Jason Kenney expects the “bitter pill” will end in 2020.

In an interview, Kenney said the province intends to deduct from the program that sets monthly production limits for Alberta’s largest oil producers. He sees “no realistic scenario” that will extend the restriction to 2021, though the situation will be closely monitored.

“I absolutely believe we can no longer rely on restraint, but we will keep his attention,” Kenney said in a recent year-end interview.

“It is our intention not to use the restriction at this time next year. It is a bitter pill.”

The interim initiative began a year ago under the previous NDP government after oil prices in Western Canada fell in late 2018 due to pipeline bottlenecks and rising production levels.

The boundaries were originally expected to be lifted by the end of last year, but were later chosen by the UCP government by 2020 due to continued pipeline delays.

While the downturn has kept western Canadian oil prices from falling again, it has also pushed new spending on oil to the margins.

Many industry players see downsizing as a necessary evil to prevent the sector from being hurt by the huge discounted oil prices caused by a lack of transport capacity.

However, producers integrated with refining operations have vehemently opposed government intervention in the energy markets and want the program halted.

At one point in late 2018, the price differential between West Texas Intermediate and Western Canadian Select Select crude reached more than US $ 50 a barrel, costing oil, province and county producers an estimated $ 80 million a day .

In November 2018, U.S. crude prices averaged nearly $ 57 a barrel, while Western Canadian Select oil dropped by just $ 11 – a steep $ 46 a barrel discount, according to provincial government data.

However, as production limit for the province’s 16 largest oil producers decreased to 3.79 million barrels per day (bpd), the price differential shrank to an average of $ 12 a barrel in October 2019.

Hal Kvisle, former CEO of TransCanada Corp. and the current chairman of ARC Resources, said there was little doubt the restriction worked.

“It’s been extremely successful for the province, for the producers,” said Kvisle, one of the earliest proponents of the concept.

“I wish there had not been a slowdown in capital spending, but my opinion is that it is better than the alternative.”

Tristan Goodman, head of the Researchers and Producers Association of Canada, credits the province for properly administering a complex program over the past 12 months.

“This could have been a giant fiasco and it wasn’t,” Goodman said.

“It has worked extremely well and has been very well managed by the government to benefit, frankly, not only the producers but also the Albertans.”

As the government slowly increased production levels allowed last year, the key question is still when will the restriction be lifted?

With the unexpected delay in the Minnesota Line 3 replacement project, last spring – the pipeline moves oil from Alberta to Wisconsin – the province extended the cut to come out by 2020.

In November, the province also announced changes to allow producers to pump more oil if they add additional crude rail shipments.

There are signs that progress is being made on the front of energy transportation, allowing removal capacity to capture oil production.

The province estimates that the amount of crude moving by rail could increase from about 300,000 barrels a day to a “maximum logistics capacity” of 550,000 bpd over the coming months, Kenney said.

Likewise, optimization efforts on existing pipelines increased oil transportation capacity by 100,000 barrels per day in the latter part of 2019, with another 200,000 bpd being added this year.

“We will grow several hundred thousand barrels a day, even before we reach full commissioning of Line 3 replacement” in the US, the prime minister said.

“We have to see the (oil) inventories back down, we have to see that we’ve got the market in balance … and if we’re there, we’re good.”

From a manufacturer’s perspective, Goodman said that while more shipping capacity is expected this year, the restriction needs to be closely monitored before it expires.

Kvisle believes the province should remain cautious before ending production quotas, given the potential consequences for the sector.

Kenney noted that “a driving factor” to end the downturn in 2020 is the challenge of managing Alberta’s additional oil production as it comes into the mainstream this year.

Some oil developments are about to begin production, while other projects may increase production volumes.

IHS Markit energy consulting analyst Kevin Birn sees the potential for Western Canadian export supply to grow by over 300,000 barrels per day from the beginning of 2020 to the end of the year, depending on producer operations, downsizing levels and additional crude availability. – Railway infrastructure.

The key to Alberta is balancing the extra production time with the increase in pipeline and rail capacity.

“There is reason to be cautiously optimistic that Western Canada’s lifting capacity will increase during 2020, and with it, supply,” Birn said.

“It will be understood if the Alberta government feels comfortable enough, as the market will not be excessive on a sustainable basis.”

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

