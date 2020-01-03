advertisement

January 3, 2020 Steve Hanley

Chutzpah, they say, kill your parents and then throw you at the mercy of the court because you are an orphan. If that is the case, the oil and petrochemical companies of America are guilty of chutzpa, elevated to the tenth power. Unsatisfied with destroying the earth with billions of tons of CO2 emissions and plastic waste, they now want the federal government to build enclaves to protect their refining plants against rising sea levels and more powerful storms.

They don’t worry about your close ass, you know. They do not expect the government to protect private homes, only the industrial infrastructure that makes their business possible. The reasoning? Protecting industry is a matter of national security. Individual houses do not. Nowadays, companies in America count for everything. Individuals count for nothing.

Isn’t it curious that The Trump Who Killed Democracy has determined that all plans for new federal buildings should not contain measures against floods and storms. It makes no sense to spend federal dollars to guard against something that is nothing more than a Chinese hoax.

Texas, as you may know, is a rabid, foamy red state. Large government is evil, evil, evil. It is ‘the swamp’ that the Jackass in Chief always tweets about. The government is not doing anything good. But when it comes to protecting Texans, they sing from the other side of their mouth. Then they are all confirmed disciples of that famous philosopher, Xavier Onassis.

Can we please earn $ 12 billion?

Texas wants the federal government to spend $ 12 billion to build a fort from the border with Louisiana to below Houston. Along that coast is 30% of the oil refining and petrochemical infrastructure in the US. Last month, the government accelerated a first $ 3.9 billion for three separate, smaller storm barrier projects that would specifically protect oil facilities, according to a CBS News report.

“Our overall economy, not just in Texas, but across the country, is at risk of a flood,” says Matt Sebesta, a republican who oversees much of the coast of the Gulf of Texas in his role as a judge. in Brazoria County. Stalwart Tea Party senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz fall completely over their acclaimed tax principles to grab those federal dollars. Cruz, always quick to throw his ideals under the bus to pursue re-election, calls the plans to strengthen the coast “a great step forward.”

The construction of the three smaller projects is scheduled to start in 2020. First, some dirt slopes will be raised to 17 feet high, and 6 miles of 19-foot high flood walls would be built or reinforced in Port Arthur, which is close to the border with Louisiana. It is home to the largest oil refinery in the US, the Saudi-controlled Motiva facility, as well as others owned by Valero and Total. It also has about a dozen petrochemical facilities nearby.

The second project involves the construction of 25 miles of new dikes and sea walls in nearby Orange County, where Chevron, DuPont and other businesses have facilities. The third will expand and raise sea walls around Freeport, where Phillips 66 has an export terminal for liquefied natural gas, a refinery and various petrochemical facilities. It is not surprising that none of the companies had the courtesy to respond to a request from CBS News for comment. Take the money and silence seems to be the order of the day for them.

Not everyone agrees

“The oil and gas industry gets a free ride,” says Brandt Mannchen, member of the executive committee of the Sierra Club in Houston. “You don’t hear the industry take a look at paying for this and why should they? There is so much push,” Please Senator Cornyn, Please Senator Cruz, we need money for this. “

Texas “should finance these things itself,” says Chris Edwards, an economist at the libertarian Cato Institute. “Texans are proud of their conservatism, but unfortunately, when decisions are made in Washington, that austerity goes out the door.” Strangely enough, the Cato Institute is known for accepting donations from Koch Industries, which could be the poster child for the American oil industry.

Texas refuses to help itself

The great state of Texas, bastion of freedom and defender of individual rights, diligently guards its own treasury when it comes to protecting Gulf Coast corporations. With $ 11 billion in its rainy day fund, it still has to offer to pay a penny for the coastal protection effort. Yet a special report to Congress that was prepared after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, prepared by a special committee in Texas, suggested that it would cost $ 61 billion to make the coast “future-proof.”

Suzanne Lemieux, manager of the American Petroleum Institute, moans at CBS News that her industry is already paying for programs such as the federal Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund and the Waterways Trust Fund. Yet, lagging, double-handed people in Congress continue to redirect the collected money to other causes. “Do we want to pay again while we have already paid a tax without being used? I would say the answer is no, “she says. In other words, according to the API, the industry has already paid its fair share and should not be asked to pay a penny.

Economy is the key

As usually happens in human experiences, it comes down to money. The fossil fuel and chemical industries have caused unprecedented damage to America and the world, but want to be exempted from having to compensate society for their actions. It is not remarkable that people should try to avoid their responsibilities. What is remarkable is the number of people who stand up and cheer when the industry makes such outrageous demands.

Ordinary citizens can go to jail for decades if they try to interrupt the flow of fossil fuels and petrochemicals. Yet the companies responsible for causing billions of people get a free pass. Do you seem reasonable and reasonable?

