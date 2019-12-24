advertisement

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields said Tuesday his injured left knee is at “80 to 85 percent” as the second-ranked Buckeyes prepare for No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.

The teams will meet in a semifinal of the College Football Playoff in Glendale, Ariz.

“My knee is not where I want it to be now, but I think with treatment every day and just resting it every day, I hope it will be better from the game,” he told reporters. “I definitely thought I would be close to 100 percent. … I’ll just hope and pray that I feel better on game day.”

Fields said he was able to get more practice reps before the Fiesta Bowl match, but added, “I can’t move the way I really want to.”

Sophisticated transfer from Georgia struggled to his knee at the end of the season, exacerbating injury against Penn State and Michigan and missing several performances against the Wolverines as he left the field. He played in the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin with a lineman offensive tackle protecting his knee but limiting his mobility.

He said Tuesday that he expects to wear a lighter knee brace against the Tigers.

Fields was third in the Heisman Trophy voting after completing 208 of 308 passes for 2,953 yards, 40 touchdowns and one interception. He threw at least two touchdowns in every game this season and rushed for 471 yards and 10 scores.

The winner between 13-0 Ohio State and 13-0 Clemson will play for the national championship on Jan. 13 in New Orleans against the No. 1 LSU-No.1 winner. 4 Oklahoma at the Lovely Bowl on Saturday.

