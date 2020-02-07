advertisement

The first preview of the top 16 is just before the weekend. How is our current bracketology projection screen designed?

At this week’s NCAA tournament selection committee meeting in Indianapolis to prepare for the release of the current top 16, this should be the most important week of the season in terms of bracket. The February 8th reveal is unlikely to mean anything a month later when the official field of 68 is revealed, but it will shed light on how the committee judges the different types of résumés this season.

For example, will you choose teams with high winning rates (Auburn), teams with excellent efficiencies (Michigan State), or teams that simply achieve a number of quality gains (Villanova)? We’ll soon find out which teams would end up in the top 4 if the NCAA tournament started this weekend, and it will be interesting no matter who is there.

As a brief overview, however, here is my little introduction to the bracket preview, which will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET on February 8th on CBS. Here are the teams that I think will be considered for the top 16:

Castles: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, State of San Diego, Duke, Louisville, Dayton, West Virginia, State of Florida, Maryland, Seton Hall.

Should be in: Butler, Villanova, Oregon, Auburn.

Could be in: State of Michigan, State of Penn, Creighton, Arizona, Colorado.

Of these teams, Butler definitely helped the most while the committee considered. This is due to the fact that the Dawgs, who are currently claiming the country’s second-most Q1 win, were thrillingly defending their home court against Villanova earlier this week. It may also be worth noting that several committee members were at Hinkle Fieldhouse to witness Kamar Baldwin’s exploits when they met in Indy all week to consider.

Now, without further discussion of just the top 16, let’s dive into my full, updated bracket projection field of 68. There have been many players since my update a few days ago, including maybe Ohio State and Xavier.

