0-14 Derry 0-12

A relentless effort by Donal O’Hare showed the value of the free income when Down secured a three-point victory for Division 3 against Derry at Páirc Esler.

The game was never forever and since both teams were looking for a first win, they were under constant pressure. But O’Hare was the personified serenity when he coolly distributed himself over each of his six points in a pressure cooker of a game between the Ulster rivals.

The mourners had to come from behind to claim the loot, and O’Hare was crucial to compete as he had played most of the game. Derry had rightly led 0: 8 to 0: 7 with Shane McGuigan at halftime.

Paddy Tally’s team first led the game in the 66th minute after an advanced brand from Barry O’Hagan. And that was enough to drive them across the line, while O’Hare aptly completed the rating.

Low: R burns; D O’Hagan, B. McArdle, R. McAleenan, S. Annett, K. McKernan, G. Collins; J Flynn, C Poland (0-1); B O’Hagan (0-2.1m), P Devlin, O McCabe (0-1); J Johnston (0-2.1m), C Quinn (0-1), DO’Hare (0-6, 6f). Subs: L Kerr for Devlin (43), P Havern for Quinn (48), P Fegan for McAleenan (51), D Guinness (0-1) for Collins (55), S Dornan for Johnston (60 + 2).

Derry: O Lynch; L McGoldrick, B Rogers, C McCluskey; P. McGrogan, N. Keenan, S. Downey (0: 1); C. McKaigue (0-1), E. Bradley; C. McFaul, P. Cassidy, D. Tallon; B. Heron (0-1), S. McGuigan (0-7.4f), A. Doherty (0-1). Subs: N Toner for Heron (50), R Bell for A Doherty (55), C Doherty for McCluskey (57), C Bradley (0-1) for Keenan (67), G O’Neill for Downey (60 + 1)

referee: P Hughes (Armagh)

