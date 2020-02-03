advertisement

Robbie Keane was a damn good scorer, but that was not all he had for his game. His mentality on the pitch was one that many others couldn’t reach, and you certainly wouldn’t want to step on the wrong side of him.

We assumed that he would incorporate this attitude into his daily training, which former teammate Jamie O’Hara has confirmed.

The former Spurs midfielder was talking about talk sport when he remembered an incident that had occurred between Keane and Edgar Davids at the club.

The Dutch international recently joined Tottenham from Inter Milan and has had a success story with some of the continent’s biggest clubs. In view of this, it was surprising that he apparently assumed he would be the captain in North London.

Keane had other ideas.

O’Hara remembered how the former captain of Ireland reacted when the Dutchman approached him in training.

I tell you who has a little bit of him is Robbie Keane. I’m telling you a story about him and Edgar Davids.

We were in training and Edgar Davids had traveled from Inter Milan and thought he was the bee’s knees, he was the main actor, but everyone realized that Robbie Keane was the main actor in Tottenham at the time.

I remember that he gave it to Keano about something in training, they had a barn. I think he tried to enter Robbie Keane and say something and Keano just kindled him!

I don’t know if he had the glasses on, but he only got one punch. Edgar Davids just got up, walked on and that was it.

The next day he came in and was like ‘Tomorrow Robbie’. He knew that nobody had to mess with Keane. If he changed, he would get you straight out.

Keane didn’t screw it up under any circumstances.

