Researchers in Brazil have discovered an entirely new type of virus that is so strange to the knowledge that even its genes have not been identified before. The virus, described in a new research paper, was found in a Brazilian lake in the city of Belo Horizonte.

As ScienceAlert reports, the virus has been given the name Yaravirus in honor of a Brazilian mythological figure known as “Iara,” and poses an exciting challenge for researchers working on a better understanding of the genome. The virus does not qualify as a “giant virus,” previously discovered by the international research team, but it is still incredibly unique.

“Here we describe Yaravirus, an entity that can represent either the first isolated virus of Acanthamoeba spp. from the NCLDVs group or, in an alternative evolutionary scenario, it is a far and extremely reduced virus from this group, “write the researchers.

“Contrary to what is observed in other isolated viruses of amoeba, Yaravirus is not represented by a large / gigantic particle and a complex genome, but at the same time has a significant number of previously undefined genes, including a coding for a new important capsid -protein . Metagenomic approaches also testified to the rarity of Yaravirus in the area. “

Finding new viruses is exciting for researchers, but finding one that shows almost no resemblance to a previously studied virus is indeed quite rare.

With all the hype about corona virus anxiety, you would be forgiven for seeing the discovery of such a new and unique virus as potentially disturbing. Fortunately that does not seem to be the case. Only a relatively small percentage of viruses is actually dangerous for people in any form. We have no reason to believe that Yaravirus is different, but it does offer scientists a unique opportunity to increase their knowledge of virus genomes.

