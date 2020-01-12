advertisement

I had to call an electrician last week. I had tried to reposition the security lights outside my house, but my knowledge of electrical circuits and electrical charges was not up to par.

When the electrician saw what I had done, he enthusiastically accepted that hiring a professional was the right thing to do. He felt that I was in imminent danger of electric shock and shorting the power supply to my entire street.

It was serious. The neighbors may have stolen my death, but the interruption of Love Island would not have been tolerated.

advertisement

I accepted the evaluation by the electrician of my wiring, but not its terminology. He said it was “a dog’s breakfast”. The idiom has always been “a dog’s dinner” isn’t it?

Well no. It depends on the individual.

I would describe a talkative person as “speaking nineteen by the dozen”. But some insist that it is “ten to a dozen”. Still others think it is “twenty to a dozen”.

In all cases – dogs, dinners, nineteen and twenty – it is difficult to decide which formulation is the best if the meaning sought is correct.

Other abuses of languages ​​are clearly false. “Mute point” when “questionable point” is expected, or a spelling of “light hand” when “sleight of hand” is the true version.

Others live in a gray area. I have a friend who insists that “the birds of a feather stick to each other”, when, clearly, “the birds of a feather come together” is the real version. Our meanings are the same, but we get into circular arguments about this stick / flock distinction.

The point I’m trying to get here is that sometimes the use of English depends on opinion.

I do not like it.

I like the rules. Well-defined logical rules that we can all stick to. I firmly believe that the English language should have a properly constituted body of researchers who study the problems of use and decide on rights and wrongs.

Almost all other major languages ​​have a regulatory body. French at the French Academy, German at the rat fur Deutsch Rechtschreibung. The Academy has decreed that the word “email” would not be used, replacing it with the French term “email”.

English has never had such a body.

However, thinking about creating a language / grammar / punctuation / spelling regulator would probably be an unnecessary exercise. I think 99.9% of our population would ignore, or be perfectly oblivious to, any directive it issued. We have no rules yet – and no one is sticking to them.

Word of the week

Propone (verb)

To put, or exhibit. EG: “I will offer my opinions on language regulations. You may not agree. “

Read the last Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

advertisement