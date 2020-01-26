advertisement

We’re going to get a little technical this week and talk about nativism versus tabula rasa.

Each time you speak or write, you choose to express yourself in the first, second, or third person. It sounds more complicated than it really is. The words “me” and “I” are first-person pronouns. These are words used by people when they speak for themselves: “I like chocolate”.

The second person pronoun is “you”, as in: “You like chocolate”.

When we speak or write in the third person, our sentence becomes: “They like chocolate”. It can be “he”, “she” or “it”, depending on how you want to say it.

But none of the above really matters in everyday life. You do not stop before speaking to decide whether to speak in the first, second or third person. You just spoke. You don’t even think about it.

It’s easy, so easy that toddlers seem to do it naturally. They never get the terminology wrong when they say, “I want chocolate.” However, no one explains the first, second and third person pronouns to them.

There is a set of ideas on this, nativist theories, that children are born with the ability to organize the language they hear, allowing them to learn very complicated concepts very quickly like me, you, them, despite the fact that their brains are not fully developed.

The opposite opinion is the tabula rasa theory (Latin for the blank slate) which maintains that humans are born without integrated mental content and that all knowledge comes from experience and observation.

There is a widespread and very interesting scientific debate on this subject.

Going back to our sentence, it is perhaps surprising, then, that if it is only slightly more complicated, many adults are mistaken. Should it be: “Bob and I like chocolate” or “Bob and I like chocolate”?

It is, of course, “Bob and I”, but you will find many people who would say “Bob and me”.

The easy way to discern what is right is to take out the extra material and see how the sentence sounds. Without “Bob and”, you wouldn’t be saying “me like chocolate”.

You knew it. You instantly recognize a correctly worded sentence. It is not necessary to go into detail on the first, second or third person wording, nor on the subjects and subjects of the sentences. If it’s true, it sounds good.

I think that’s a point in favor of the nativism argument, but you’re going to make up your own mind.

Word of the week

Obiter dicta (adverb)

Latin, although used in English, especially in court, for “by the way”, or “said in passing”. EG: “These are my personal opinions, expressed obiter dicta.”

