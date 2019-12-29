advertisement

Becky G is undoubtedly one of the most popular contemporary artists, her youth undoubtedly plays in her favor.

At her young age, she achieved more than she could imagine, at least she made it known through some interviews with the media.

advertisement

We recently saw a picture in her Instagram account that no doubt stole all eyes, and it is that the fire surrounds her and leaves her in the middle as she is the one that attracts attention at all times.

At the bottom of the picture she placed “#MTVEMA”, to which his followers replied: “@iambeckyg you were great, so you are doing very well, I love you very much” “The Queen of the Stage”.

This young woman will undoubtedly blow up the pallets in 2020. Your fans are excited about their new songs.

Previous articleOMG! Shakira does it on a yacht! She has it pink!

The variety of video games always surprises him. He loves the hustle and bustle of OutRun as well as the tranquil walks of Dear Esther. Diving into other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it when he first played in Shenmue.

advertisement