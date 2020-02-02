advertisement

President Trump’s relationship with Russia has played an important role in recent days in the process of accusing Washington DC and the national press. But for anyone who aloud denies the perception that the leader of the free world may be sociable against Russia – and the effect that may or may not have had on the 2016 elections – the country does not seem to have shaken its old cold War ways. To know: there is some concern that a mysterious Russian satellite is currently revolving around a reason for Earth – to spy on our own espionage satellites.

Michael Thompson, a graduate assistant at Purdue University for whom satellites are something of a specialty, tweets about how people should keep an eye on this. And why that is so.

What makes this even more intriguing is the fact that this is all done fairly openly. There are really no big secrets here, because there are many public data available (followed by amateur satellite searchers) that track the approximately 2,200 active satellites from around the world.

Something to watch: Cosmos 2542, a Russian inspection satellite, recently synchronized its job with the US 245, an NRO KH11.

A thread: pic.twitter.com/LqvYiIYBMd

– Michael Thompson (@M_R_Thomp) January 30, 2020

What happened is that from the moment the Cosmos 2542 satellite was launched in November to January, it did not come too close to the American reconnaissance satellite KH-11. However, a few weeks ago something changed. Not only did Russia’s probe come closer, but apparently it also changed its orbital pattern to essentially match the orbit of our satellite that has been in space since the end of 2013.

One reason for concern is that it should be able to take some detailed photos within that range.

The relative orbit is actually cleverly designed, with Cosmos 2542 being able to observe one side of the KH11 when both satellites first come into sunlight, and by the time they enter the eclipse, it has migrated to the other side. pic.twitter.com/zaEBZJhFaO

– Michael Thompson (@M_R_Thomp) January 30, 2020

Thompson and others have theorized that the value of espionage on a satellite like this is demonstrably marginal. As noted, our probes are not really hidden in space and many of the technologies and functions are quite public. So what other options could there be? Give it a moment … one will come to you … if you guessed “use as a weapon,” well, you’re not the only one.

At least one expert has the theory that such maneuvers, if not a prelude to a kind of conflict, could be an exercise for that possibility. Russian space travel expert Anatoly Zak told The Daily Beast that following an American espionage satellite in this way is beginning to seem pretty ominous when you consider that the American satellite in question does not seem to have a defense mechanism. You might be able to provide satellites such as Russia’s with explosives, Zak said, in which case if it gets too close to ours “it could probably do some harm.”

Image source: ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

