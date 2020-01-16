advertisement

Developer Michael O’Flynn dismissed the allegations as “extortion” that his business had kept the state’s National Asset Management Agency (Nama) in the dark about elements of a UK land deal.

Several companies in the O’Flynn group sue former employees such as Patrick Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others. They made a profit of $ 12.5 million on a student residence project on Gardiner Street in Dublin at the company’s expense.

As part of their defense, Mr. Cox and the others stated that the group manipulated the sale of locations in the English cities of Birmingham and Coventry to local developer JJ Gallagher in 2012.

The High Court heard on Thursday that Nama, which at that time had the most O’Flynn bank loans, asked the group to sell the locations. The defense says that the JJ Gallagher group “interposed” as a buyer to ensure participation in the future development of the property.

Mr. O’Flynn stated as evidence that the allegations were “extortion to prevent me from filing this case against Mr. Cox, Mr. Kearney, and Mr. Foley.” He added that the allegations had nothing to do with his group’s complaint.

“You made these outrageous claims under the guise of the court, unfortunately for me,” he added.

Mr. O’Flynn confirmed that as soon as he heard of the allegations, he told his lawyers to write to Nama and ask them to investigate the sale and other issues that he considered appropriate.

The court heard that the government agency replied last December that it was satisfied with the 2012 transaction. The accused intend to call a witness from Nama.

The developer told senior lawyer Michael Cush that although he did not always agree with Nama’s approach, he always tried to do the right thing through the state agency.

Downloaded documents

Previously, Mr. O’Flynn was amazed that Mr. Cox downloaded 36,677 internal documents to an external hard drive in May 2015, months before the former employee left the property group.

“It’s even more amazing that others knew about it,” added O’Flynn. “This is the entire London office that was stolen from us.” As a result, it turned out in court that Mr. Cox later returned this material to the group.

The developer companies stated that Mr. Cox identified projects such as Gardiner Street for the group. Instead, he and the others used confidential company information to develop the student block for their own benefit. The defendants contest the claims.

The group claims that Mr. Cox secretly started working on the Gardiner Street map in March 2014 while he was still working for the company until the time he left in August 2015.

On April 29, 2015, about the time Mr. Cox sent his message to the O’Flynn Group, Mr. Foley emailed, “You need to watch your move more closely now.”

When asked what he thought about the mail, Mr. O’Flynn replied that Mr. Foley warned Mr. Cox not to provide evidence that would alert the company to what they were doing. “I think so,” he said.

Mr. Cush noted that Mr. Cox, after emailing Mr. Foley and Mr. Kearney, sent details of a company brochure stating that he would be interested in a hearing if it “contained issues that could be made into it”.

Mr. O’Flynn described the use of the word “robbed” as extraordinary and said that Mr. Cox and the others wanted to make sure they didn’t miss a trick when competing with his group.

“I didn’t get an answer from either party that said,” We can’t do this. “

Mr. Foley, who was the construction director of several O’Flynn companies, left the group in 2013 while Mr. Kearney, a qualified accountant, left in 2011.

Mr. O’Flynn described the various group documents as “high” or “extreme” confidential, which Mr. Cox had emailed to both men during his three-month notice period.

