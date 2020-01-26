advertisement

Public health officials worked on Sunday to track down some passengers on a China Southern Airlines flight to Toronto after learning that the patient who was diagnosed with the first case of coronavirus in Canada had symptoms on the plane.

Canada’s chief public health officer, however, stressed that the risk of future infection is low and the public health protocols are working.

Dr. Theresa Tam said the man in his 50s, who is currently in a stable state in a Toronto hospital, showed mild symptoms on the flight from Guangzhou to Toronto earlier this week.

Tam said the patient did not report his flu-like symptoms when he arrived, but shared his recent stay in Wuhan with the first responders when he sought medical help the next day. Paramedics and hospital staff took all necessary precautions.

“The patient has been treated with all appropriate infection and prevention control protocols so there is little risk of spread in Canada,” Tam said at a morning press conference in Ottawa. “Nevertheless, it would not be unexpected that more cases will be imported to Canada in the short term, given the global travel patterns.”

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the sequence of events shows that the current systems are working as intended.

“For me, it’s a sign that the information on the border has actually leaked to the patient and his family,” she said.

The man is still at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, where, according to the Ontario health authorities, he is being held in a negative pressure room with illnesses in the air. The case is “presumably positive” until the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg finds the same positive results as the tests performed in Toronto. Tam said these results were expected within 24 hours.

Dr. Jerome Leis of Sunnybrook said that the presence of an infected patient in the facility did not result in changes in daily work, stressing that the risk of general infection was low and the hospital was still safe for patients.

“We do our normal business and normal operations,” said Leis. , , This has no impact on the care of our other patients. “

Despite agreeing that future Canadian cases are expected, the risk of human-to-human contamination is minimal, even for those who may have participated in a flight or were at the airport with the Toronto patient.

“People send when they are in close contact, especially when they are in long contact,” she said. “It is really family members who travel with the patient who are at the highest risk.”

She said the federal authorities, together with Toronto Public Health, are currently contacting those within two meters of the man to make sure they have all the information they need.

The news of Canada’s first coronavirus patient comes as authorities around the world grapple with the new type of virus that originated in China and has since spread to Europe and North America.

Several countries, including the United States, have announced plans to evacuate diplomats and visitors from Wuhan, where the virus is most common. Hajdu said Canada is not taking any immediate measures.

To date, there have been nearly 2,000 cases worldwide, three in France and three in the United States.

While 56 people have died of the virus in China – most of whom were elderly – the World Health Organization has not declared the outbreak an international public health emergency.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds. Others have developed into more serious diseases such as SARS and MERS, although the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or infectious as yet.

