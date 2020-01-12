advertisement

(CNN) – Days after President Donald Trump claimed that the US killed Iran’s highest military general because he targeted four US embassies, two of the president’s best national security officials refused to provide evidence of the information used to to justify the American drone attack.

In interviews that were broadcast on Sunday, defense minister Mark Esper and national security adviser Robert O’Brien both cited no specific intelligence information when encouraged by their interviewers. Trump said in an interview on Friday that he approved the military attack earlier this month that killed Qasem Soleimani because he believed the Iranian general was targeted at the embassies.

“The president has never said there is specific intelligence for four different embassies,” said Esper Jake Tapper of CNN about “State of the Union.” But Esper said he shared the President’s conviction that the embassies were being threatened by Soleimani.

“I believe what the President said about the four embassies. He said he believed they could probably have been the target of the embassies in the region, “Esper said. And in an interview with CBS that was broadcast on Sunday, Esper said he did not “see” a specific threat against four embassies in the intelligence service.

Similarly, in an interview on Sunday, O’Brien admitted that it was unclear whether embassies or US military bases would be the target, but insisted that Trump claim that four embassies were threatened “was consistent with intelligence.”

This weekend’s reports by top officials are contributing to an already complicated explanation of the intelligence that, according to the Trump government, was behind the US attack that killed Soleimani. In recent days, Trump’s national security officials have contradicted each other about how a threatening threat formed the Iranian General, whether they had specific information about the threat and even what that threat was, with Trump saying one thing than another, while officials made various statements offer.

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told CNN last week that the “public reporting of the administration raised all sorts of questions about whether there was sufficient motivation to launch an attack to the second most powerful and important man in Iran. “

Both O’Brien and Esper constantly pointed out concerns about the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, showing that the most specific information related to a threat there. But neither of the officials provided any information that signaled an impending attack on all four.

“We were very concerned about the situation. We had excellent intelligence, “O’Brien told NBC’s” Meet the Press “.

When O’Brien appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” he said the government knew there were threats to American facilities.

“Look, it’s always difficult, even with the excellent intelligence that we have, to know exactly what the goals are, but it is certainly consistent with the intelligence to assume that they would have hit embassies in at least four countries, ” he said.

O’Brien continued, “But again, we knew there were threats to American facilities. Whether they were bases, embassies – you know, it’s always hard until the attack takes place, but we had very strong intelligence that they wanted Americans kill and maim in American facilities in the region. “

The reports from the Trump government have surprised some lawmakers, with Democrats and Republicans saying they were unaware of the threat to four embassies during an intelligence briefing last week.

“I didn’t hear anything about that. And several of my colleagues said the same thing. So that was news to me,” Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah told Tapper on Sunday.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut democrat, wrote in a tweet last week that “if there were indications of upcoming attacks on four embassies, the government would have said so during our briefing on Wednesday.”

