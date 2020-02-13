The ruling Communist Party replaced the leader of a Chinese province most affected by the outbreak of a corona virus.

Ying Yong, a former mayor of Shanghai, will assume the role of party leader in central Hubei, where the Covid 19 virus was identified late last year.

Two other senior officials in Hubei were released for criticism of the treatment of the outbreak, which killed more than 1,350 people and infected thousands more.

State media have also reported that a number of other people have been excluded from the party for violations related to the epidemic.

Many countries have introduced travel restrictions for youngest visitors to China, which has more than 99 percent of the infections reported worldwide.

In an unprecedented measure to curb the disease, the Chinese government has blocked the most affected cities – where more than 60 million people live.

In the meantime, China’s UN ambassador said Beijing was “confident that it could win the fight against the new virus.”

Zhang Jun said at a UN meeting in New York that China’s confidence was further strengthened by the drop in new confirmed cases in regions outside of Hubei Province for eight consecutive days and the significant increase in cured cases to more than 5,000.

He urged the international community to maintain solidarity, improve the exchange of information, experience and technology, and “work with the Chinese government and people to meet the challenges together.”

The Chinese ambassador stressed the need for mutual trust and said that people everywhere “should oppose the politicization of health problems and leave no breeding ground or space for racist commentary, discrimination or stigma”.

According to authorities in Japan, 44 other people on quarantined cruise ships tested positive for Covid-19.

The country’s health ministry said 218 of the 713 people tested on the Diamond Princess were infected with the virus.

The ship, which still carries more than 3,500 passengers and crew, returned to the port of Yokohama on February 3 and has been in quarantine since then. – PA