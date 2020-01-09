advertisement

Robbie returns as Harley Quinn for the first time since David Ayer’s critical “Suicide Squad”.

Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie made her Harley Quinn debut in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad,” one of the worst-discussed comic films of the past decade. Despite the critical argument, most people agreed that Robbie’s spontaneous energy as Harley was the film’s only salvation. Fortunately, this energy is in the foreground in the latest trailer for Robbie’s Harley Quinn spin-off film “Birds of Prey”. The film marks the directorial debut of Cathy Yan, who most recently directed the small independent drama “Dead Pigs”. Robbie stars with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hunter, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary.

advertisement

“Birds of Prey” follows Harley, who tries to put her life together after separating from the Joker (played by Jared Leto in “Suicide Squad”). With a bounty, Harley teams up with the above cartoon characters to stay alive and protect a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the evil black mask (Ewan McGregor). Chris Messina also plays henchman Mr. Zsasz.

connected

connected

Warner Bros. is currently enjoying tremendous success with “Joker”, the comic drama directed by Todd Phillips that raised over $ 1 billion worldwide and won Joaquin Phoenix the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Movie Drama. Joker is the most profitable comic book film ever released, and is expected to receive Oscar nominations for Best Film, Best Actor, and more. Will the studio have a similar success with “Birds of Prey”? One thing is certain: “Birds of Prey” is the anti-joker.

“I saw Joker, yes,” Robbie said recently to Variety when asked about the film. “(Phoenix) did a phenomenal job. Our world in “Birds of Prey” is very different – the aesthetics, the tone. Very, very different. Ours is certainly an heightened reality. There is a clear difference between real life and what you experience on the screen. I think the Joker film was much more substantiated. Ours is different. “

Warner Bros. opens Birds of Prey in cinemas nationwide on February 7th. It’s exactly the same weekend that Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar. Watch the latest trailer for “Birds of Prey” in the video below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3HbbzHK5Mc (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement