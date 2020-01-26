advertisement

The Shelbys are back for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

You can’t say that director Anthony Byrne is not a man of his word.

In a previous interview with GQ, the Dubliner gave a clear answer when asked about the shooting schedule for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

“I am currently reading the scripts Steven is writing. I am really starting the sixth series at the beginning of November. Then we will start shooting at the beginning of next year, that is the plan,” he said.

Well, it’s time and we have some great news for fans of Steven Knight’s beloved gangster drama.

Oh yes, season 6 of the popular gangster drama is now in pre-production!

Like Tommy Shelby, we don’t need a reason to break open a bottle of whiskey and celebrate, but it’s still good to have one.

With that in mind, Byrne returns to stage the new episodes – he’s the first director to go behind the lens and direct two different seasons of the show – and he gave a glimpse into the script for the very first episode of Peaky Blinders Season 6 through his official Instagram account.

The first episode is called Black Day and could be an ominous sign for Tommy considering that the fifth season ended.

Little is known about the upcoming season regarding the plot of season six, although Steven Knight told JOE before season five released that the Shelbys will continue to do business in the United States.

When asked about the possible engagement of Al Capone and the Chicago mob, Knight said, “I always didn’t want to because I think it’s a small minefield because a lot has been done. The Americans are doing well, you do their own mythology, but this is our story. Peaky is about the UK and Ireland. I never really wanted to go there (USA). In season 6 we will go west, but it will be different. “

In another interview with The Guardian, Knight also confirmed that the character from Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) will return and that the producers are currently trying to cast an actor to play Diana Mitford, Mosley’s second wife.

Mosley’s continued presence as a recurring antagonist on the show has probably been given its importance for British history.

Regarding real-life events, Mosley served in World War I before returning home and becoming one of the youngest Conservative MPs of his time. Then he changed loyalty and joined the Labor Party.

After resigning from the Labor Party, he founded the New Party. The New Party became the British Union of Fascists (BUF) in 1932.

Heavily influenced by Benito Mussolini and the wave of fascism that spread across Europe, Mosley campaigned for anti-Semitism, large rallies and demonstrations overseen by his own fascist defensive force (nicknamed black shirts).

After the Battle of France in May 1940, the British government considered him too dangerous and was interned as Prime Minister shortly after Churchill took office. The BUF was banned by the British government later this year.

All in all, Tommy Shelby is definitely not done with Oswald Mosley and when Cillian Murphy spoke to JOE, he was shy about what the future holds for his character.

However, he confirmed that Knight’s intent is to end the show when the first sirens for World War II are heard.

“He always said that he saw the first sirens of World War II as the end of the show, he would love to do that. We are just so happy to have such a talented writer in this kind of purple spots in his career. He writes such beautiful and unpredictable characters and trips and stories for us. I’m just like “Let him go!” Sometimes we meet and have lunch and he tells me his ideas for the future and them. It’s always amazing. Nothing, what I could have ever predicted, “said the Irish actor.

Jamie Glazebrook, executive producer of Peaky Blinders, also told JOE that the scope of the show will only grow in season six of Peaky Blinders. He insisted, however, that the characters’ journey was the actual draw for the next season.

“I think the scale of things continues to increase, which is incredible, but the real strength of the new season is to deepen the characters. I felt that in Season 5 Tommy was less concerned with someone who actually did it tried to kill him but more about the uncertainty of working with Mosley. The challenge Steve faces every time is how you can be more interesting and convincing. I don’t know how he does it! “said Glazebrook.

To top it off, there is a very interesting theory that Tommy will cross with Adolf Hitler in the near future.

Whatever the future holds for the Shelby family in Peaky Blinders Season 6, we can’t wait.

