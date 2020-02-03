advertisement

Great news for fans of musicals. It will also show the original cast of Broadway.

After catching hearts in his dark materials and sweeping the chimneys in Mary Poppins Returns – ok, he also danced and sang his heart – Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to the property he knows best.

Oh yes, after the creator of the Hamiltonian musical phenomenon recently confirmed that a film adaptation of the original Broadway cast is on the way, an official release date has now been set.

However, the news is getting better as the film is also shot on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theater.

If you love Hamilton, keep October 15, 2021 free.

We hope that Hamilton tickets are easier to get than theater tickets.

In terms of his plot, Hamilton tells the story of the incredible life of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father of the United States.

The original cast album has been awarded platinum six times by the Recording Industry Association of America and is the best-selling cast album of all time.

A film version of In The Heights, another film by Miranda, will be released in Ireland on August 7 this year.

