The MCU’s most powerful hero is back.

After her dramatic intervention during the epic fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, we always knew that Carol Danvers would return.

There’s also the fact that their stand-alone film made over $ 1 billion at the box office, so that helps.

Yes, she is the most powerful hero of the MCU and an integral part of The Avengers, but one is more powerful than all The Avengers combined. Money.

Ok, we are not cynical, but this type of checkout always helps when there is a chance of a continuation.

Fortunately, Captain Marvel was pretty good when the pal-cop tone between an aged Nick Fury and Danvers was refreshing.

Well, Brie Larson will detonate these photon explosions again because a sequel is on the way.

Contrary to the original, The Hollywood Reporter has stated that the action in Captain Marvel 2 will move away from the 90s. They also report that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who wrote and directed the first film, will not return to lead the sequel. However, the duo is in talks to stay in the Marvel universe and lead a possible Disney + series.

With a view to a possible release date for Captain Marvel 2, the target is 2022, together with a director who is to lead the project.

Megan McDonnell, author of the upcoming Marvel series WandaVision, will write the script.

If you haven’t seen the first film, the story revolves around Carol Danvers when she becomes the mighty Captain Marvel after Earth was caught in a galactic conflict in 1995.

It all seems very great and epic, but it has a great soundtrack and a nice class cat (flark).

All in all with Black Widow, The Eternals, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Blade and many more films the way, the next levels of MCU should be very interesting.

Dear Marvel, just bring the cat back for Captain Marvel 2. That is all we ask for.

Romance?

