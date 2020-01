advertisement

Fighters step on the scales during the official Bellator 238 Weigh-In at the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. (Photos by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight champion Julia Budd weighs 144.5 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight title challenger Cris Cyborg weighs 143.8 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight title challenger Cris Cyborg reacts after weighing 143.8 pounds while weighing for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

AJ Agazarm’s featherweight weighs 145.4 pounds when weighing the Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Dominic Clark weighs 155 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Joshua Jones weighs 160 for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Welterweight David Pacheco weighs 170.8 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Brandon Bender weighs 159.3 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight Aaron Pico weighs 145.8 pounds while weighing the Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight Jarett Conner weighs 146 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Welterweight Miguel Jacob weighs 169.9 pounds while weighing for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight Adel Altamimi weighs 146 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight Juan Archuleta weighs 145.5 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Lightweight Chris Avila weighs 156 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Moses Murrietta weighs 179.5 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight Mario Navarro weighs 146 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Tony Bartovich weighs 144.5 for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Straw weight Ava Knight weighs 114.5 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Anthony Taylor weighs 154.6 for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight Henry Corrales weighs 145.3 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Bantamweight Alfred Khashakyan weighs 135.9 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Featherweight Daniel Carey weighs 144.9 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Ricardo Seixas Filho weighs 155.6 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on Friday January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The world featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal, Darrion Caldwell, weighs 144.6 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Welterweight Raymond Daniels weighs 169.8 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Adam Borics, the quarter-finalist of the Featherweight World Grand Prix, weighs 144.9 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Curtis Millender weighs 178.8 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Jason King weighs 169.7 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Strawweight Emilee King weighs 115.2 pounds for Bellator 238 in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)