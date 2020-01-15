advertisement

Ballou Tabla has made his move to the Montreal Impact permanent after an attack with Barcelona B. The 20-year-old Canadian international, born in Coite d’Ivoire, spent more than two seasons as a Barcelona player, though he spent last year and one half of the loan. He has been on loan at the MLS club since August last year, and before that, was on loan at Albacete in Spain.

“We are happy to have Ballou with us again after this transfer. The talent of this young Quebecer was never in doubt. It is now up to him to do everything and dance again,” Impact sports director Olivier Renard said.

Tabla played 30 matches for Barcelona reserves, and also played in the UEFA Youth League with Barcelona U19. He started at Impact academy in 2012, introducing him to MLS in 2017. His performances received the attention of Barcelona scouts, who brought him to Team B in 2018.

However, he has failed to advance to the Catalan club and is looking to get his career back on track at his native club.

