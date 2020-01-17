advertisement

While he started his life as a recurring character in Will Forte’s “ SNL ”, “ MacGruber ” successfully switched to a movie with Will Forte that has sufficiently cultivated a sequel to where we we are today.

Peacock, the next NBC service, has announced that it will order a character-based television series. Previously, the director of the film and 1/3 of The Lonely Island, Jorma Taccone, had teased that a series was likely, and now it has become a reality. The log line describes how the character – “America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot” – is on a mission to take down someone from his past.

It is not yet known if Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe resume their roles, but the connection line both mentions their characters. Likewise, it’s also unclear whether Peacock will be available outside of the United States, but given the way the previous NBC shows are sold out on Netflix here in Ireland, we may well see it that way. .

For now, let’s remember how good “MacGruber” was with this “SNL” sketch.

