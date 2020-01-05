advertisement

by SIMON WILLIAMS | Tonya Brown

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) – According to Keith von Lutcken, coroner of the Florence district, an officer was killed in a shootout at Florence airport.

A South Carolina law enforcement officer said the suspect initially fled the scene, but was later arrested by Florence County MPs.

According to Tommy Crosby of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), dozens of police officers and MPs were still around the Florence regional airport on Sunday morning.

Every entrance and exit to the airport was blocked.

The official with SLED says interviews are being conducted and officials are collecting and analyzing forensic evidence.

The information is summarized in a file report and sent to the prosecutors.

The flights operate on a normal schedule, according to the Florence Regional Airport Director.

According to a source involved in the investigation, MPs have caught the suspect near a parking lot on Highway 52 near Effingham in Florence County.

About five officers were at the scene of the incident. They ran around and took pictures.

You have put a crime scene tape at the entrance to the store.

Community members said police persecution in the car park ended and one person was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The SLED officer is the first shooter in South Carolina in 2020. There were 45 shooters in South Carolina in 2019.

