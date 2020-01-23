advertisement

KINGSTON, Pa. – A police officer fired his weapon in the Lucerne district on Thursday morning.

Police from various departments responded to the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue in Kingston at about 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officials say an officer helped with a medical call when the officer fired a shot at a man who aimed a gun at him and paramedics in an apartment.

advertisement

That officer is praised as a hero for pushing the man’s two paramedics away.

Nobody was hit.

Police and doctors were in and out of a building for about an hour.

The man who directs the weapon is confronted with terrorist threats and heavy attack charges.

His weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

This is a story in development.

The police say the Kingston officer shot a man who aimed a paramedics and police at gunpoint this morning. Nobody hit. Man pointing with a weapon to be charged @WNEP pic.twitter.com/FAJEWIX41b

– Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) January 23, 2020

41.271074

-75.887055

.

advertisement