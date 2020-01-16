advertisement

The Comic and Entertainment Calgary exhibition will watch a reunion for Dunder Mifflin staff in April, bringing in The Office stars Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Kate Flannery (Meredith) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar).

Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone

Trae Patton /

advertisement

episodic; ¬ © NBC Universal, In

The four actors will sign autographs and will be part of a spotlight panel at the Calgary Expo, which runs from April 23 to 26 at Stampede Park. Based on the British series of the same name, the Office ran from 2005 to 2013 and tracked the exploits of office workers at a paper company in Scranton, Penn., In both single and photographic format. Was nominated for numerous Emmys during the nine-season race.

Leslie David Baker as Stanley. NBC Photo: Mitchell Haaseth

Mitchell Haaseth /

© NBC Universal, Inc.

The news follows a slew of announcements for the Calgary Expo 2020 lineup in its 15th year.

Those already on deck include Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo, John Leick’s John Leguizamo, Chandler Riggs The Walking Dead’s, Star Trek’s George Takei, Brendan Fraser of the Zombie and Rings alumni Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

The Calgary Expo runs from April 23 to 26 at Stampede Park. Visit calgaryexpo.com for more information.

advertisement