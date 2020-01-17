advertisement

Local leaders of area companies borrow their talents to help transform lives in Luzerne County.

A Wilkes-Barre leadership group returns to Keystone Mission. The non-profit, with one location in Wilkes-Barre, is “a catalyst for the community to provide help and hope to homeless, hungry and hurting people in Northeast Pennsylvania.”

In addition to requesting donations (listed below) to supply the shelves in Keystone Mission, Wilkes-Barre Leadership is also organizing family-friendly fundraising next weekend, on January 26, 2020.

Click here for tickets.

There is also more information on the Facebook page of the event via this link.

What is needed at Keystone Mission to Public Meals

Disposable plates

Disposable dessert plates

Disposable salad / soup bowls

Hot / cold cups

Plastic cutlery

Beverage mix, iced tea, Kool-Aid, punch, etc.

45 liters of garbage bags

14-liter garbage bags

Clorox wipes

Know that Keystone Mission serves men, women, children and seniors on meal evenings. The non-profit organization has an average of around 45 to 55 guests per night.

Also necessary

Diapers— Size 3 and higher & pull-ups

Baby wipes.

Gently used clothing for infants by teenagers

New undergarments for children and teenagers

Hats and gloves.

When and where to donate

Donations can be delivered to the Scranton location of Keystone Mission (8 West Olive Street, Scranton) and Wilkes Barre (290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes Barre) from Monday to Friday between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Special arrangements can be made by contacting distributions@keystonemission.org.

How to do volunteer work at Keystone Mission

Go to this link to learn how to borrow the non-profit, including assistance in serving meals to people in need.

About leadership Wilkes-Barre

The mission of Wilkes-Barre’s leadership is to develop informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeast Pennsylvania. Hundreds of people come into contact with LWB every year through our six leadership programs, project initiatives for community projects and an active alumni network. There are multiple access points to the organization that offer different options to explore your potential, increase your sphere of influence, establish authentic relationships with other leaders and ultimately affect the quality of life in our region.

