Offaly 0-16 Westmeath 0-11

Offaly continued his encouraging early season with a deserved win against Westmeath in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final at O’Connor Park.

It was another solid, hard-working performance from Offaly that proved too strong for an underused Westmeath team.

It was hard work in the first half and the sides were evenly balanced six times as Offaly took the last three points of the halftime lead by 0: 8 to 0: 7.

The home team increased the pace in the second half and soon had daylight between the sides. They had 0-13 on the board before Westmeath scored the first of four points in the second half in the 52nd minute and they could close it comfortably from there.

Offaly: P Dunican (0-1, 0-1f); D Dempsey, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, S Nally, J Hayes (0-2); C Manganese (0-1), M Brazil; C. McNamee, R. McNamee (0-1), J. Dempsey; C Johnson (0-1), B Allen (0-8, 0-8f), A Sullivan. Subs: C Donohue for J Dempsey (H / T), R McEvoy for C McNamee (48m), N Darby for Nally (53), C Farrell (0-2, 0-1f) for Sullivan (56), A Leavy for Brazil (61), C. Donnelly for R. McNamee (66).

Westmeath: J Daly; C. Slevin, K. Maguire, B. Sayeh; K. Daly, R. Wallace, J. Dolan; D. Corroon, N. Mulligan; No O’Reilly, Conor McCormack (0-2, 0-1f), A McGivney; D. Lynch, L. Dolan (0-2), Callum McCormack (0-5, 0-3f). Subs: C Coughlan for Mulligan, A Neary (0-1) for O’Reilly (both H / T), A Stone for Conor McCormack (57m), L Loughlin (0-1, f) for Dolan (60), E Carberry for Daly (65), C Dillon for McGivney (68), S Connolly for Slevin (70), N Scally for Callum McCormack (73).

referee: D Fedigan (mouth).

