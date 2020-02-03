advertisement

Fans of Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand can look forward to this month.

Today, the sportswear giant unveiled its latest Off-White x Nike training collection. It has a yellow and black color palette that was previously used in Abloh’s “Athlete in Progress” running collection. Each of the pieces has off-white branding and graffiti-inspired graphics.

The Off-White x Nike training collection.

CREDIT: Nike

CREDIT: Nike

As for sneakers, Abloh will release a collaborative off-white x air Jordan 5 for this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The shoe will be part of Jordan Brand’s 8 × 8 collection, which features some of the city’s most eminent creatives. This collaboration has seen a handful of leaks in the past few weeks. It also caused a sensation when it debuted on the Paris runway last month.

CREDIT: Nike

CREDIT: Nike

CREDIT: Nike

The style will use the model’s original “black metallic” hue as a basis, while fusing off-white’s deconstructed approach with a translucent textile upper with cutouts in the midfoot to illustrate the inside of the shoe.

CREDIT: Nike

CREDIT: Nike

CREDIT: Nike

The Off-White x Nike training collection will be available on February 6th at select Nike Sportswear retailers, while the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 will be available on February 15th in the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand stores at retail prices from $ 225 will be available.

