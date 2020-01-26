advertisement

The front of a house was hit by a bus late last night after a collision involving several vehicles at a busy intersection in Loughborough.

Around 11 p.m. yesterday, emergency services were called to the intersection of A6 Derby Road and A6004 Alan Moss Road following reports of the accident.

advertisement

Police teams closed the traffic junction because a bus had stopped in the front garden of a nearby property, with damage to the exterior wall and the window.

One casualty was originally reported trapped inside the bus. The paramedics treated a person at the scene.

North West Leicestershire district director of the county fire department, Dean Pidcock, said the incident was “dealt with quickly” by teams from Loughborough, Leicester Southern and Shepshed stations.

Police released photos of the crash, adding that no one was seriously injured.

Charnwood police spokesman said: “Response and neighborhood teams helped firefighters and ambulances safely extract a bus involved in a collision with property tonight without any fault on their part .

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and we are continuing our investigations.”

Read more

Loughborough News

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement